McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. 9,414,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

