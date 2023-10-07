MCIA Inc Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MCIA Inc reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 0.6% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 865,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

