MCIA Inc Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MCIA Inc cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,578 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $94.26. 540,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

