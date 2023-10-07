MCIA Inc Makes New $13.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.51. 469,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,283. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

