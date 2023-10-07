MCIA Inc Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MCIA Inc trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,548,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,528,000 after purchasing an additional 210,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 31,291,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,957,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

