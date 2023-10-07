MCIA Inc Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MCIA Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,590. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

