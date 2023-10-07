Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $54.88 million and $1.91 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

