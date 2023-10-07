Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.73 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $71,920.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,280,582 coins and its circulating supply is 21,487,488 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,274,380 with 21,485,165 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.54341274 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $99,566.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

