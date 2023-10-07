Mina (MINA) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $378.47 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,081,661,213 coins and its circulating supply is 980,529,673 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,081,484,812.8400393 with 980,247,411.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39159393 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $6,857,879.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

