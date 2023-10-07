Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $34.56 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00014946 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and $7.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,997,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,272,090 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

