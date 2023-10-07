Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,017.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00234657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00828308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00553349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00055938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00126424 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

