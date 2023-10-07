NatWest Group plc Invests $8.33 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.29.

TDG stock traded up $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $850.08. The company had a trading volume of 312,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $868.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.79. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

