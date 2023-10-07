Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $73,294.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00156689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

