Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $73,063.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00156098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

