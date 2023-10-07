NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.07 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003899 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $28.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,685,835 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 977,372,817 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10382869 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $33,059,031.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.