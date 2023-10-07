New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.54.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

