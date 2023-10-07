Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4,647.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 891,566 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 805,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 638,114 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.