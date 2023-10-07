Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,466,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164,954. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

