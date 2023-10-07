Olistico Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.57. 156,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,853. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

