Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

