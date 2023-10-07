Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.73. 1,135,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.87 and a 200 day moving average of $453.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $388.10 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

