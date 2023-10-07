Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.28. 781,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,321. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

