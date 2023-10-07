ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Boosted by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 1.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ONEOK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 5,106,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.