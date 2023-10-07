Orchid Reaches One Day Volume of $2.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.04 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06408537 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,782,157.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

