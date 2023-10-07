Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) versus Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Head-To-Head Comparison

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Flame Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03% Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52%

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 3.51 $515.04 million $1.48 8.93 Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Permian Resources and Flame Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Permian Resources and Flame Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86 Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Flame Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

