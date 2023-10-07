Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,522. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

