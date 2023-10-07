Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $245.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.09.

NYSE:PXD traded up $22.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,771. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

