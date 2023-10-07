Piper Sandler Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target to $20.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

UVE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 348,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

