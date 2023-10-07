Polygon Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $265.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,299,803,031 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

