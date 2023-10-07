Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $74.94 million and $4.25 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a blockchain-based platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of renewable energy. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to make energy trading transparent and efficient by cutting out intermediaries. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, and John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy, Power Ledger combines expertise in renewable energy, electricity distribution, and blockchain technology. The $POWR token is an ERC-20 utility token used to access the platform’s features, including buying and selling energy. It also serves as collateral and incentivizes the production of renewable energy.The platform’s overarching goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable while promoting sustainability.”

