Privium Fund Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,962. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,774 over the last 90 days. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

