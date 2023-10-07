Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $2.32 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP remained flat at $116.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

