Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $555,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 128,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 576,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,055. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

