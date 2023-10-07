Prom Price Reaches $4.02 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00014380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02359758 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,517,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

