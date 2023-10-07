Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

UTG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 460,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,165. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

