Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
UTG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 460,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,165. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $30.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.