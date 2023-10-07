Reece Limited (ASX:REH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Reece Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reece
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.