Reece Limited (ASX:REH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

