Request Price Hits $0.0638 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $63.77 million and $408,110.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,016.41 or 1.00000001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06360814 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $389,492.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

