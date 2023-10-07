Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $63.42 million and approximately $397,039.99 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06360814 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $389,492.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

