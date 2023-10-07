Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,581. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

