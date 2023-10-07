Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.98 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,659 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,358. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

