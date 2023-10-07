Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after purchasing an additional 373,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 2,626,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.