Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 197,050 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

