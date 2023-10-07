Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

