Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 811,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

