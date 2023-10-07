Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIOV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $74.56. 42,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,668. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

