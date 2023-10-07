Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.52. 17,758,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

