RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires 72,187 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 28,298,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,957,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

