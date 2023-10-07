RIA Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,354,000 after buying an additional 798,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

