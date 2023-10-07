RIA Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,053,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,460. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

