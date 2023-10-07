RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,005 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Trading Down 1.6 %

Rumble stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,590. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 82.86%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

